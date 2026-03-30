Vice President Opoku-Agyemang Visits Accra New Town Collapse Site

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang this morning visited the Accra New Town Experimental School following the collapse of a multi-storey building on the premises, where she received a detailed briefing on the situation and ongoing rescue efforts.

She was accompanied by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, as well as officials from the Ghana Armed Forces (48 Engineer Regiment), Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, and NADMO.

Rescue efforts have so far led to the recovery of 23 victims, while, tragically, three lives have been lost.

The Vice President commended the swift and coordinated response by emergency services and acknowledged the critical role played by members of the local community, who acted as first responders in the early stages of the incident.

Work is ongoing to fully clear the debris, with operations expected to continue over the coming days.

On behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, the Vice President extended condolences to the affected families and emphasised the need to go beyond emergency response to address the root causes of such incidents, stressing the importance of strict adherence to building regulations and accountability at all levels.

The Vice President also visited victims receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital and the Police Hospital, where she was received by the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

At the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), she was joined by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, as she assured victims of Government’s full support during this difficult time.