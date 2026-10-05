Vision held at home by Gold Stars

Vision FC were unable to turn home advantage into victory as they were held to a goalless draw by Gold Stars SC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Saturday in their Matchday 5 encounter of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Vision had hoped to build on their encouraging 1-1 away draw against Berekum Chelsea, but the Tema-based side could not find a way past a determined Gold Stars defence.

The point offers some relief after their disappointing 2-0 home defeat to newly promoted Port City FC last weekend.

Vision remain ninth in the standings, while Gold Stars stay in the relegation zone following another difficult outing.

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