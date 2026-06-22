Volta Road Crashes: 6 dead, 34 rescued by GNFS

The Ghana National Fire Service carried out rapid emergency responses on Sunday, June 21, 2026, after multiple road crashes in the Volta Region left 6 people dead and 34 injured.

The first incidents occurred around 12:53pm along the Todome stretch near Kpeve on the Peki–Kpeve Road. Fire crews from Peki Station, led by STNO II Richard Amenyogbeli, arrived within 10 minutes and tackled two simultaneous crashes.

One involved a MAN Diesel truck (GT 9993-18) heading Tema–Tamale and a Toyota Camry (GE 735-14) from Nkwanta–Accra. All 5 occupants, 4 males and 1 female, were rescued bystanders before firefighters arrived. Both vehicles sustained partial damage.

The second crash involved a Metro Mass Transit bus (AS 4984-09) with 28 passengers traveling Accra–Dambai. Firefighters extricated and rescued 24 victims, 7 males and 17 females and sent them to Peki Government Hospital. Four others, 1 male and 3 females, died at the scene. Their bodies were handed to police for preservation and investigation.

Hours later at 1:04pm, Ho Regional Headquarters responded to another crash at Ho Civic Centre. Led by ADO II Seth Sarfo, crews arrived in 2 minutes.

The accident involved a Hyundai Mighty truck (GE 342-11), a Pragya tricycle, and an unregistered motorbike. Ten victims were rescued and rushed to Ho Municipal and Ho Teaching Hospitals. Two males later died from their injuries.

All vehicles involved sustained varying degrees of damage. Investigations into the causes are ongoing.

GNFS is urging motorists to obey road safety rules, avoid speeding, drive with caution, and maintain vehicles regularly to prevent avoidable crashes.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme