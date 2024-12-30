WAEC releases provisional 2024 WASSCE results

The provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2024 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been released.

The release of the provisional results was announced in a press statement issued and signed by the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Mr John Kapi, and copied the Ghanaian Times on Monday, December 30, 2024.

It also included statistics on the performance of candidates in the core subjects, namely, English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies in the 2024 WASSCE, and that of the last three years.

The data showed a fluctuating performance of candidates in English Language Integrated Science and Social Studies, but an upward trend in Mathematics for candidates who obtained Grade A1-C6 over the four year period (2021 percent .

Per the statistics 317,701 candidates, representing 69.52 per cent obtained Grades A1-C6, which was a reduction in the 73.11 per cent in 2023, but an improvement in the 60.39 per cent and 54.08 per cent recorded in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

For Core Mathematics , the date showed an improvement in the number of candidates who obtained Grade A1-C6 in the 2024 WASSCE results as compared to the last three years.

According to the data, the candidates who obtained Grade A1-C6 increased from 54.11 per cent in. 2021 to 61.39 per cent in 2022. It then moved up again from 61.39 per cent to 62.23 per cent in 2023 and a further 66.86 per cent this year.

Again, the performance of candidates in social studies increased from 66.03 per cent in 2021 to 71.51 per cent in 2022 and further went up to 76.76 per cent in 2023. However, the figure dropped to 71.53 per cent this year.

The percentage of candidates who obtained Grade A1-C6 in Integrated Science dropped from 65.70 per cent in 2021 to 62.45 per cent in 2022 but increased to 66.82 per cent in 2023. However, the figure recorded in 2023 dropped drastically to 58.77 per cent this year.

Moreover, the data also indicated that 26,872 (5.88 per cent), 27,816 (6.10 per cent), 32,489 (7.12 per cent) and 43,570 (9.55 per cent) of the candidates who sat for this year’s WASSCE failed in English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies, respectively.

It further showed that 39,542 (8.65 per cent), 24,656 (5.40 per cent), 39,640 (8.69 per cent), and 41,174 (9.03 per cent) candidates obtained Grade D7, while 25,294 (5.53 per cent), 21, 397 (4.69 per cent), 29,506 (6.47 per cent) and 29,362 (6.44 per cent) obtained E8 in English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies respectively.

The WAEC, following the release of the provisional results has urged candidates who sat for the 2024 WASSCE and desire to access their results to visit it’s website.

Additionally, the Council said in the statement that available login details would be made available to heads of schools to enable them gain access to the results of their candidates.

It also cautioned stakeholders to be wary of stakeholders who promised to upgrade results for fee, adding that, “candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be unauthenticated using its results verification system.”

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY