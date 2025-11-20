We had problems with high press against South Korea – Otto Addo

The Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Stars, Otto Addo, has stated that his team had issues deploying a high press against South Korea.

Ghana lost 1-0 to South Korea despite Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare saving Hwang Hee-Chang’s penalty kick attempt in the 74th minute.

Speaking in a post-game press conference, Otto Addo highlighted the Black Stars’ profligacy in the loss and added that his team had issues pressing South Korea high up the pitch.

“You can see the change since the last time we met [them in the 2022 World Cup]. I think the main tactical element is that they play with three at the back, always try to overload one side which makes it sometimes difficult to press if you don’t have the right timing to take the right positions,” Otto Addo said, and added that,

“We had sometimes especially in the first half problems, when to press, who should press, but it’s not too easy for the guys because they haven’t played together for a longer time. The timing was not there and that’s why especially in the first half South Korea had more ball possessions and created more chances.”

—Citinewsroom