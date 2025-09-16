CAF Safe Stadium Workshop for GPL Security Officers and other Stakeholders open on Tuesday

The Ghana Football Federation (GFA) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) are set to organise a safety and security training workshop for the country’s elite League clubs and other security stakeholders scheduled from today, September 16-19, 2025 in Accra.

The four-day workshop on the CAF Safe Stadium initiative which opens on Tuesday, will engage participants on the applicable CAF safety and security measures, which must be deployed before, during, and after football matches.

Participants include the Safety and Security Officers from the 18 Premier League clubs, members of the GFA Security Committee, and the 16 Regional Sports Police Officers.

Participants will be taken through the Safety and Security Regulations, accreditation and access control, and crowd management, amongst other topics will be highlighted.

The workshop will be instructed by Xololi Nokithula Vilakati from Eswatini and Sylvanus Obi from Nigeria and will also be attended by CAF Safety and Security Division Head Dr. Christian Emeruwa.

With the increasing popularity and huge interest in football events, the continental body is also increasing its efforts to create safe and secure events for fans, teams, and various stakeholders of the game.

The opening ceremony will be presided over by the 2nd Vice President of CAF and President of the GFA Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and will also be attended by GFA Executive and Safety and Security Committee Members.

The Workshop will take place at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association from 8am – 5pm each day.