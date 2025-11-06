Weija-Gbawe MCE Donates GH¢30,000 to Fix Faulty Fire Tender

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Weija-Gbawe, Mr. Felix Odartey Lamptey, has presented GH¢30,000 to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the municipality to support the repair of a faulty fire tender that has been grounded for several months.

Presenting the cheque at a brief ceremony in Accra on Friday, Mr. Odartey Lamptey said the support formed part of the assembly’s commitment to strengthening emergency response systems and ensuring the safety of residents, especially as the country approaches the dry and fire-prone harmattan season.

He expressed concern that the breakdown of the fire tender had affected the service’s operations and response time to fire outbreaks in the area.

“Fire safety is a shared responsibility. When our fire officers lack the tools they need, the entire community is at risk. This support is to help restore their mobility so they can continue protecting lives and property,” he said.

The MCE assured the service of the assembly’s continuous collaboration and pledged to work with corporate institutions and benevolent individuals to improve disaster management and safety preparedness in the municipality.

Receiving the cheque, Assistant Chief Fire Officer II (ACFO II) Isaac Saah expressed appreciation to the MCE and the assembly for the timely intervention, noting that the repair of the fire tender would enhance emergency response in the area.

He appealed to individuals, institutions, and corporate bodies to emulate the gesture and urged government to fix poor roads that delay fire response during emergencies.

— By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

