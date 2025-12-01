Wesley Girls’ issue is not a religious fight, but abuse and bullying — Old student posits

A former student of Wesley Girls’ High School, Lawuratu Musah-Saaka, has stressed that the long-running concerns raised by some Muslim students are not about religion but about abuse and bullying that must be addressed.

Speaking in an interview at Metro TV, she recalled that the issue gained national attention in 2021 when a first-year Muslim student wrote an emotional letter to her father during Ramadan.

The letter stated that students had been told not to fast. She noted that many parents would naturally be worried if they received such a message from their child.

According to her, the matter escalated when the parent visited the school with media personnel, turning it into a major public debate.

She explained that although Wesley Girls’ is a Methodist school with its own rules and schedules, the conversation should not be reduced to a fight between Islam and Christianity.

Musah-Saaka said several old students later reached out to her with their own experiences, some of which were traumatic. She described reading messages that made her cry, adding that these concerns have existed for years but were often handled quietly because the number of Muslim students was smaller in the past.

She insisted that the real problem lies with the conduct of some members of the administration and staff, as the girls consistently mention names in their accounts.

She called for a thorough investigation so the affected students can find closure.

Musah-Saaka urged the public to stop framing the matter as a religious conflict.

She maintained that “it is fundamentally abuse and bullying” and asked authorities to focus on the stories of the students and take corrective action.

By: Jacob Aggrey