Works and Housing Minister outlines measures to mitigate perennial flooding in Odododiodio

The Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has outlined measures put in place to upgrade drainage in Odododiodio in order to mitigate perennial flooding.

He disclosed that the significant flood risks faced by the Odododiodio Constituency, was due to its topographic vulnerability, siltation and solid waste accumulation, and dense informal development patterns.

The Minister disclosed this on the floor of the House when he was answering questions on steps the Ministry is taking to upgrade drainage systems in Odododiodio to mitigate perennial flooding, particularly in low-lying areas such as Agbogbloshie township.

According to him, the Ghana Hydrological Authority (HYDRO) is working with Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) framework to identify priority drainage channels within the Constituency for engineering redesign.

These include detailed assessments of existing drainage infrastructure and structural improvement, which will address bottle necks with appropriate concrete lining, culvert expansion, and inlet or outlet upgrades.

He stated that, as part of the Government’s proactive efforts aimed at addressing the perennial flooding in the Greater Accra Region, the Odododiodio Constituency is included in the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project currently being implemented with funding support from the World Bank.