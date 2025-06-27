Young innovators take centre stage at Telecel DigiTech Academy exhibition

The Telecel Ghana Founda­tion has organised a special DigiTech Academy projects exhibition in Kumasi for young pupils from beneficiary schools in the Ashanti Region to showcase innovative tech solutions, tackling real-life challenges.

DigiTech Academy is Telecel Ghana Foundation’s 12-week intensive training programme in robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), programming and digital skills.

The immersive learning sessions run concurrently alongside the regular Ghana Education Services (GES) curriculum in selected upper primary and junior high schools nationwide.

The showcase, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as part of the telco’s Ashanti Month cele­brations, saw DigiTech Academy graduates present over a dozen projects, ranging from smart ballot boxes, automated class attendance system, robotic produce harvester to interactive web applications that address malnutrition, bullying, language barriers and mental health decline.

Speaking at the project showcase, Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, said she was impressed with the level of innovation on display by the young learners.

“For young people who barely had any knowledge of technology to build these innovative projects after 12 weeks of training shows that when young talents are given opportunities and right tools, they can create, innovate, and shape a better Ghana,” she said.

“We are also proud that 70 per cent of our learners are girls as this will help to bridge the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineer­ing and Mathematics (STEM),” she said.

The DigiTech Academy exhibi­tion brought together the telco’s Senior Management Team, pupils from participatory schools, STEM educators, parents, and local government representatives in ed­ucation, who collectively expressed admiration for the depth and creativity of the projects on display.

Adwoa Kesewaa Gaisie of the Ejisu Municipal Directorate of Education said that DigiTech Academy was unlocking the potential of pupils in the munic­ipality.

“We have observed the increase in confidence of pupils in learning since the training programme began. They are more eager to explore STEM projects to solve problems, and I encourage each of you to keep that curiosity for STEM alive,” she said.

DigiTech Academy, which forms part of the Foundation’s Connected Learning pillar, is targeted at bridging the digital ed­ucation gap through training and access to digital tools.

The three participating schools in the exhibition are Ejisu M/A Experimental School, St. Antho­ny’s R/C Model School and Ejisu Presbyterian Model School.

One of the participants, Lordi­na Tawiah, said the training pro­gramme exposed her to possible career opportunities in STEM and sparked her interest in solving problems using technology.

“This programme has shown me the power of technology in making life better and simpler. I hope DigiTech Academy con­tinues so many young people, especially girls, can discover their talents and use it to make a posi­tive difference in our society,” she added.

BY TIMES REPORTER