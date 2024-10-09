Zoomlion strikes €40m waste management deal with 2 German companies

The Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) has through its subsidiary, Zoomlion Nigeria Limited, signed a groundbreaking export agree­ment with German-based FIMA Industries GmbH and Faun Um­welttechnik GmbH.

The agreement, was facilitated through the German government funding export credit agency, Euler Hermes and Oddo BHF Bank.

This strategic partnership marks a major expansion of Zoomlion Nigeria Limited’s waste manage­ment capabilities, bolstering its position in the industry.

The collaboration combines Zoomlion’s expertise in waste collection and management with FIMA’s cutting-edge technology and global reach.

The export deal between Zoomlion and FIMA Industries GmbH and Faun Umwelttechnik GmbH is expected to promote sustainable practices and a cleaner environment through the export of waste management services and equipment.

By combining Zoomlion’s expertise with FIMA’s innovative technology, the partnership will drive sustainable development across Africa, demonstrating the capacity to deliver high-quality infrastructure and paving the way for future projects.

The signing ceremony took place on October 7, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria, and was attended by senior FIMA managers and representa­tives from the Federal Republic of Germany.

Mr Haider Said, Executive Direc­tor of Environment and Sanitation, and Mrs Habiba Abubakar, Coun­try Director of Zoomlion Nigeria, signed the agreement on behalf of Jospong Group, with Markus Maierhofer, Chief Executive Of­ficer, (CEO) signing on behalf of FIMA Industries.

Mr Said, stated that following Zoomlion’s success story in Ghana and their partnership with the FIMA industry, along with the support of both the German and Lagos governments, they were now in Nigeria to establish three waste treatment plants.

“This contract is valued around 40 million euros, which will fund the procurement of these three facilities.

“This project aims to make a significant impact on environmen­tal preservation, with an expected reduction of about 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Over the next 12 to 24 months, the Jospong Group will be investing around 200 million dollars in Lagos State for waste management initiatives.”

“We hope this project greatly contributes to protecting the envi­ronment,” Mr Said asserted.

For his part, Mr Maierhofer explained that the contract finalised the free waste treatment plant system in Nigeria, Lagos, through Zoomlion, the biggest waste man­agement company in Africa.

“This will help recycle compost to keep the environment clean and safe,” he said, adding that “it is a complete game-changer for it will help reduce waste in the whole of Lagos State.”

“We are ready to invest about 10 million Euros in mechanisms for the waste treatment plant to make this project possible,” Mr Maier­hofer emphasised.

According to Lucas Doerr, Head of Business Development Export at FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH, the waste management process would involve waste collectors gathering waste and transport­ing them to designated transfer stations.

