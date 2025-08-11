14th UCMAS National Competition climaxes at the Pentecost Convention Centre with 350 students taking home trophies.

Hundreds of brilliant young students from across Ghana gathered at the Pentecost Convention Centre in the Central Region to participate in the 14th Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) National Competition.

Themed “UCMAS: A Requisite Medium for Training 21st Century Students to Solve Global Challenges”, the two-day event, which run from August 9 to 10, saw participants showcase their skills in mental arithmetic and problem-solving.

The Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) is a global brain development program under the UCMAS Educational Group in Malaysia.

It was introduced to Ghana in September 2007 by Maurya Education Limited, starting with just two centres in Accra. Over the years, it has expanded to more than 150 learning centres with over 55 franchisees nationwide.

UCMAS Ghana organizes an annual national competition that brings together students from various schools to test their speed, accuracy, and creativity in mental arithmetic.

This year, about 140 schools participated in the competition who were expected to solve 200 questions in eights minutes on day one of the competition. In addition, a new competition was introduced, a national league competition which ensured the students applied the UCmaths concept to solve of arithmetic questions.

The winners got the chance to take home a trophy, certificates of achievement, branded school supplies, books, calculators and tablets among others as well as travel for the international competition in Georgia and Turkey for the 14th edition.

In his opening remarks, Director of Maurya Education Limited, Mr. Girish Gurbani described the Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) as an essential tool for preparing young people to meet the demands of the 21st century.

He underscored the importance of the competition saying that “today’s world faced complex challenges including climate change, technological disruption, global inequality, pandemics, and a constantly changing job market hence these challenges demanded not just knowledge but thinking ability, innovation, resilience, and adaptability”.

“UCMAS nurtures cognitive flexibility, the ability to adapt, think critically, and process information efficiently. These are skills every 21st-century learner must have,” he said.

Mr. Gurbani outlined six major benefits of the programme: enhancing critical thinking and problem-solving, improving speed and accuracy, fostering creativity and innovation, building emotional strength and focus, promoting global competitiveness, and delivering real-world impact.

On global competitiveness, he stressed that countries that invested in skill development early would produce leaders with the intellectual capital to compete internationally.

He also revealed that UCMAS graduates were excelling in various fields beyond mathematics, including science, languages, arts, and entrepreneurship, because they had been trained to think differently and embrace complexity.

Mr. Gurbani announced that this year’s UCMAS International Competition would be held in Georgia in December, with participants from 83 countries.

He encouraged interested students to contact their centre managers to register, adding that the event would give them global exposure and an opportunity to meet peers from countries such as the USA, Canada, India, China, and Singapore.

He described UCMAS as “a visionary educational platform” that shaped not just the minds but also the character of future leaders.

He urged parents, educators, and policymakers to invest in such tools to ensure the next generation was ready to face global challenges with courage, intelligence, and innovation.

Parents and relatives of the students at the 14th UCMAS National Competition praised the organisers for sharpening children’s thinking abilities, boosting confidence, and fostering healthy competition.

They recounted improvements such as greater courage, attentiveness, and overall confidence, as well as valuable exposure that would benefit the children’s future.

They highlighted the programme’s role in enhancing cognitive skills without medication, citing an example of a participant who answered 200 questions in just eight minutes, and said such training would equip young people to make quick, sound decisions under pressure in real-life situations.

The students expressed satisfaction with the competition insisting that it will help them in their future professions.

They expressed appreciation to organizers of the competition and their parents for providing them with an opportunity that improves their cognition.

Growth of the Competition:

The 9th National Competition emphasized total brain development to tackle maths phobia and build confidence in children.

The 10th Edition, held at the Pentecost Convention Centre, featured 1,450 children from 70 schools, with 330 awardees in 17 categories. The 12th Edition in 2023 brought together about 2,000 pupils, resulting in 300 winners, and focused on enhancing comprehension, speed, and accuracy.The 13th Edition in 2024 drew over 3,000 students from 250 schools, with challenges such as solving 200 arithmetic questions in just 8 minutes.

Objectives:

UCMAS aims to develop concentration, memory, listening skills, comprehension, spatial awareness, and critical thinking through abacus visualization and rapid mental problem-solving. These skills not only boost performance in mathematics but also improve overall academic excellence.

International Achievements

Ghana’s champions often proceed to international competitions, recording notable successes:

2019 (Cambodia) – Four Ghanaian pupils ranked among the global top 12.

2023 (Malaysia) – Ghana won four awards, including a champion and runner-up titles.

2024 (India) – Ghana secured 17 trophies, including three championship wins, six first runner-ups, seven second runner-ups, and a bronze medal.

Over the years, UCMAS Ghana has evolved into a platform that builds the mental agility, confidence, and global competitiveness of young learners, while contributing to the development of critical problem-solving skills needed for the 21st century.

By: Jacob Aggrey

