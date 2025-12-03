2 jailed 34 years for robbery

Two men who attacked and robbed two brothers at Agbazo have been sentenced to a total of 34 years’ imprisonment by the Amasaman Circuit Court. Lawrence Fumato, alias “Rasta,” 28, and Daniel Dzoka, alias “Alkaline,” 20, pleaded guilty to conspiring to rob Joseph Npunpir Yakpaiba and his brother Budali Sulley of their motorbike, mobile phones, and cash. Mrs. Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong, the relieving judge, handed each of them 17 years in prison with hard labour. They were also ordered to pay for repairs to the Royal motorbike they stole and damaged. Their accomplice, Nii Aryee, remains at large.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah reported that the complainants, both factory workers residing in Agbazo, were riding home on their unregistered blue Royal 150 motorbike valued at GH¢17,000 on November 12, 2025, when it developed a fault. While attempting to fix it, they were attacked by Fumato, who wielded a pair of scissors, and Dzoka, who pulled a pistol. Yakpaiba was robbed of the motorbike, a Samsung Galaxy A05 valued at GH¢2,280, an Itel phone valued at GH¢150, and GH¢2,500 in cash. Budali was also robbed of his Tecno Spark 8 phone valued at GH¢1,300 and GH¢1,500 in cash.

The robbers fled the scene, but a police investigation led to the recovery of the damaged motorbike on November 15 from Nii Aryee, who had attempted to sell it. Fumato and Dzoka were arrested two days later at their residence. A search of their home recovered the scissors used in the attack as well as the Samsung Galaxy A05 and Itel phone, which the complainants later identified as theirs.

