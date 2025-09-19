2025 La Homowo Festival ends in triumph despite unsuccessful legal challenges

In a spirited interview with the media, the La Shikitele, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV reflected on the successful conclusion of the Homowo Festival, marked by the sacred Kpleshwemor rite; a ceremony where the principal deity, La Kpa is given a bull in appreciation for its good works for the La State during the year.

The final ceremony, held with pageantry and reverence, drew widespread praise from town’s folk and traditional leaders alike.

The Kpleshwemor rite, which signals the end of Homowo, featured a vibrant performance by La’s revered priests and priestesses.

They danced to the rhythm of sacred drums, an ancient tradition culminating in the slaughter of a cow in honour of the town’s principal deity. “It’s not just the dancing,” the Shikitele explained. “It’s a spiritual offering, a cultural heartbeat that connects us with our ancestors.”

The La Shikitele emphasized that all attempts over the years to derail the festival in the law courts with the reason that it cannot be celebrated in the absence of a La Mantse have failed. He further said the festival was successful and the town’s folks were happy because they followed due process and upheld custom.

From May through to September, the festival unfolded with meticulous planning and adherence to tradition. “We put in place proper arrangements, not just for the rites but for the governance of the town, and the results are a manifestation.”

The Unshaken La Shikitele (Kingmaker) and Supreme Head of the Nmati Abonase Quarter of La also touched on the concessionary arrangement with the University of Ghana, which offers reduced cut-off points for La indigenes seeking admission. He said it’s not a scholarship arrangement but a concession.

As the Homowo Festival closes, the Kingmaker Nii Adjei Koofeh IV issued a firm message to detractors: “We shall continue to manage the La State in accordance with custom and law, and no amount of interference will distract us.”

He ended on a hopeful note, reaffirming his commitment to unity, tradition, and progress for the people of La.

