2026 FIFA World Cup: Black Stars open campaign today …face Panama in Group L clash

Despite a 2-0 defeat of South Africa and a 5-1 annihilation of Tunisia, Africa has held a firm challenge at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

A nine-man Bafana Bafana suffered a defeat in the tournament opener against a determined Mexican side in the championship Africa aims to make a bold statement with the increase in number of participating representatives.

Tunisia painted a worse picture with a 5-1 demolition by Sweden.

Thomas Christiansen Yoel Barcenas- Los Canaleros Carlos Queiroz Jordan Ayew -Black Stars

However, Cote d’Ivoire and Cape Verde showed the world that Africa is no pushover; and that they have something under their sleeves.

Against South American giants, Ecuador, Cote d’Ivoire secured Africa’s first victory at the 2026 Mundial, recording a late 1-0 victory made possible by an Amad Diallo’s delicate strike.

Few hours later, Cape Verde kept the continent’s flag flying with a real battle to share the spoils with almighty Spain in an end-to-end game on Monday.

Egypt followed up with another decent performance that saw them hold Belgium to a 1-1 drawn game.

Ghana’s Black Stars follows next with its group opener against Panama in what promises to be an electrifying encounter today in Toronto.

It is a match fans of both countries have waited for in anticipation of what they have to show after months of preparation for the showpiece.

A late development in Team Ghana over Canada’s refusal to grant an entry visa to Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, seems to have overshadowed discussions about the team’s readiness for the World Cup.

But with the determination shown so far by Curacao, Qatar and Cape Verde, the biggest mistake Ghanaians would make is to underestimate Panama.

Truth is, they are not considered as one of the elite sides in association football but the reality is that they are ahead of Ghana in the rankings of FIFA.

That makes them better candidates on paper.

These conversations have come about due to Ghana’s dwindling fortunes in recent times as they underperformed in the last AFCON qualifiers but made amends with qualification to the World Cup.

But the dip in performances notwithstanding, Ghana commands a bigger respect on the international football scene, boasting of players across the top leagues of Europe and are ways ahead in terms of exposure.

At continental and global stages, Ghana has tasted victories that have gone on to make them a formidable force at both senior and juvenile levels.

But the World Cup presents a totally different platform that empowers underdogs to go toe-to-toe with established sides like Ghana which is making a fifth appearance after debuting in 2006.

That is exactly what is likely to be seen today when the two teams lined up in the Group L encounter with both sides looking to commence their World Cup campaigns on a positive note.

The Black Stars have struggled through a pile of friendly fixtures ahead of their opening match in Canada, whilst Panama, known as Los Canaleros, have shown signs of considerable progression.

The Black Stars comfortably secured their spot at the World Cup with eight wins, one draw and just a single defeat in CAF qualifying, finishing as winners of Group I, and six points ahead of second-placed Madagascar.

That success was supervised by Coach Otto Addo who unfortunately faced the sack after a series of unwanted outcomes in friendlies against Austria and Germany.

That vaccum was filled by Coach Carlos Queiroz who would be celebrating his fifth successive World Cup appearance.

He, however, inherits a Black Stars squad that has endured a seven-game winless run heading into today’s opener after suffering defeats to Austria (5-1), Germany (2-1), Mexico (2-0) and a draw against Wales.

Having managed consecutive World Cup finals after taking the reins of Iran at Qatar 2022, Carlos Queiroz has coached nine different international teams since first taking the gig at Portugal in August 1990.

That makes him a worthy candidate for a side that is bent on improving her quarterfinal berth at the Mundial.

Panama made their maiden appearance at the World Cup on the Russian stage in 2018, where they were considered minnows of the 32-team competition.

At that championship, they lost all three group-stage matches to England, Belgium and Tunisia to book an early flight home.

This time around, the story seems different; they may have learnt a few lessons which manifested in their display during the qualifiers.

Los Canaleros are looking to advance into the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time in their history, with the best third-placed route providing genuine hope for the Group L underdogs.

And that dream should not be far from them. Panama were the big boys of CONCACAF qualifying during the latest cycle with the United States, Mexico and Canada sitting out as Thomas Christiansen’s side went six matches unbeaten during the second round to book a spot at this summer’s football festival.

But in friendlies to shape the team, they got a better picture of what to expect at that level, including a 6-2 loss to Brazil at the iconic Maracana Stadium on May 31.

That notwithstanding, Panama comes in as worthy representatives of North America, also seeing the Black Stars as the low hanging fruit to pluck in the group.

But with a more lucrative contract awaiting him based on the performance at the World Cup, Carlos Queiroz will leave nothing to chance to keep this role; meaning he would not allow Panama to stand on his way.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

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