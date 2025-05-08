 3 grabbed over stolen vehicle at Sarpeiman

Three suspects have been nabbed by the Eastern North Regional Police Command for allegedly stealing a Hyundai Santa Fe at Sarpeiman in the Greater Accra Region.

Two of them, Kwabena Tawiah and Kwadwo Asiedu, were grabbed at their hideout at a hotel in Nkawkaw, of the Eastern Region.

The third suspect, Dennis Debra, also known as “Kapun,” was arrested at Pemenase in the Ashanti Region, for dishonestly receiving the stolen vehicle with registration number GG 2–18.

A police statement, copied the Ghana News Agency, confirmed the arrest, indicating that initial investiga­tions revealed the vehicle was stolen from a washing bay at Kuntunse Satel­lite in Accra.

During interrogation by the police, Tawiah and Asiedu reportedly ad­mitted selling the vehicle to Debra for GH¢15,000.00, according to the statement.

The police said GH¢2,000.00 had been paid as part of the transaction, and a search on Debra led to the re­covery of the vehicle’s ignition key.

The suspects and the recovered vehicle have been handed over to the Accra Police Command to assist in investigations. —GNA