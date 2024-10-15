30 Players invited for Black Maidens camping

After rigorous scouting and screening phases, Head Coach of the national U-17 female team, the Black Maidens, Joe Nana Adark­wah, has selected 30 players to begin a 3-week camping in Bibi­ani, today.

This all-important exercise is for further assessment and monitoring of players in the quest to build a formidable squad for upcoming assignments.

The camping will provide an avenue for the technical team to examine the team’s capabilities, strength, skills while enabling team bonding which is essential as they prepare for future assign­ments.

The selected players are Naa Aku Allotey, Hamida Sham­sideen, Agudu Ruth Sebbie, Aishetu Awinimi Fatao, Abuba­kari Rahiman Napari, Prescilla Domfeh-Addae, Musah Sumaya, Rabiatu Maltiti Mohammed and Sharifa Saliu.

Others are Juliana Gyekyewaa, Rahinatu Mumuni, Sadia Nin­dow, Agnes Agyeman, Sarafina Essenam, Hajara Adam, Loretta Awinlei, Victoria Banful, Rachael Ankamaah, Latifa Abesik and Latifa Musah.

The rest are Zeinab Shani, Sakinatu Amadu, Seidatu Wahab, Eva Amoako Offin, Gertrude Amoafo, Jessica Appiah Asamoah, Juliet Kwarteng, Faustina Tiwaa, Christabel Boateng and Priscilla Mensah.