500,000 tickets available for Glasgow 2026

Registration for pre-sale tickets for the 2026 Commonwealth Games opened on Thursday and will run until October 16. Priority is being given to fans from the host city and country, with general public ticket sales scheduled to begin on October 30.

The countdown has already begun for the United Kingdom’s biggest sporting event next year, set to take place from July 23 to August 2 in Scotland. Fans are preparing to secure their spots at the multi-sport event.

Organisers announced this week that tens of thousands of people have already registered to be among the first to purchase tickets. They urged fans not to wait until the last minute, as demand is expected to be extremely high.

A detailed plan has been outlined for obtaining one of the coveted seats to witness the action across 10 sports and six para sports, featuring more than 3,000 athletes competing in the iconic Scottish city.

Ticket prices will start at £26 (€29.85) for medal sessions and £17 (€19.51) for non-medal sessions, with concession tickets beginning at £12 (€13.70). Registered fans from the UK and overseas will be able to purchase tickets from 12 noon on Monday, October 27, until Wednesday, October 29.

George Black CBE, Chair of Glasgow 2026, said: “Glasgow 2026 will be an unforgettable celebration of sport, with half a million tickets available to experience world-class athletes competing in one of the most exciting Games programmes ever staged.”

Black acknowledged the unprecedented demand expected for the event, explaining that organisers want to give local residents and people across Scotland priority access to tickets so they can “get a front-row seat and be at the heart of the action.”

Fans can pre-register at glasgow2026.com before October 16 to gain exclusive access to ticket pre-sales and receive the latest updates on the Games.

After the priority window, the general public will have nine months to purchase tickets and be part of an event expected to set new standards. Innovations for Glasgow 2026 include staging the Games within an eight-mile compact corridor designed to bring events closer to fans and residents.

— insidethegames.biz

