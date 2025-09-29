85 percent of boxers, including my son, smoke weed – Azumah Nelson

Veteran Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson has expressed dissatisfaction with the high number of Ghanaian boxers exposed to drugs.

Speaking on Original FM, a local radio station in Accra, he stated that 85% of boxers, including his own son, smoke weed.

“They consume their drugs before they enter the ring to fight. Even my own son is complicit,” he bemoaned.

He warned that if this issue is overlooked, it would destroy young people in the country.

On the issue of the ban on boxing in Ghana, he insisted that hospitals and the country should acquire and equip themselves with the right tools to treat sick and unhealthy individuals, including boxers.

He added that he is in full support of the suspension of boxing in Ghana to give ample time to the responsible authorities to work on measures that prevent untimely deaths in the sport.

He also urged young boxers to seek well-trained coaches who can refine them into world champions.

By: Jacob Aggrey

