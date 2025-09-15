A Vibrant Tapestry of Malaysia: Open Day 2025 celebrates heritage and

The High Commission of Malaysia in Accra marked a significant milestone in Malaysia-Ghana relations by successfully hosting Malaysia Open Day 2025 on Wednesday, 10 September.

The event brought together a dynamic mix of Ghanaians, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, students, and the Malaysian diaspora in a vibrant celebration of Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, culinary diversity, and expanding bilateral ties with Ghana.

In his welcoming remarks, H.E. Syed Nauzer Idid, Chargé d’affaires a.i. and Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia to Ghana, extended his heartfelt appreciation to all guests in attendance.

He underscored the strong and longstanding relationship between the two nations, stating, “Malaysia and Ghana share a history of strong relations built on friendship, trade, and cultural exchange.

Through this Open Day, we are delighted to bring a piece of Malaysia to Accra – from our dances and martial arts to our food, products, and tourism offerings – while also highlighting opportunities for greater collaboration between our two countries.”

The occasion showcased four major pillars central to Malaysia-Ghana relations: trade and investment, education, tourism, and culture. Guests were treated to a rich programme of cultural performances that included traditional Malaysian dances such as Tarian Zapin and Tarian Dikir Puteri, alongside a captivating demonstration of Pencak Silat, Malaysia’s traditional martial art.

A standout moment during the festivities featured a Ghanaian cultural troupe performing a Malaysian dance – a symbolic gesture that reflected the deepening cultural bridge and mutual appreciation between the two nations.

Elevating the festive atmosphere, guests were delighted by an exquisite array of authentic Malaysian cuisine, meticulously prepared by the members of PERWAKILAN Accra.

This dedicated association of diplomats’ spouses embodied the very heart of Malaysian hospitality, presenting culinary treasures such as the richly-spiced Beef Rendang, the delicate, multi-layered Kuih Lapis, and delightfully crispy Banana Fritters.

Each dish provided attendees with an authentic journey through Malaysia’s multicultural heritage, ensuring the event was not only a feast for the senses but also a profound platform for cultural exchange and connection.

The Malaysia Open Day also served as a strategic platform to promote Malaysian products, services, and partnerships in Ghana. Several Ghanaian companies with longstanding Malaysian ties were featured prominently in the exhibition area.

These included Adom Buy for Less Ent., a key distributor of Malaysian palm oil; KentMed Enterprises, representing popular Malaysian brands Alicafé and MyBiscuits; and Yinson, a company with significant operational presence in Ghana, underscoring Malaysia’s growing economic footprint in the region.

In line with Malaysia’s current ASEAN Chairmanship, the event also featured a special segment to promote regional unity and cooperation. The High Commission took the opportunity to highlight Malaysia’s leadership role as the current ASEAN Chair and the upcoming ASEAN Summit in October 2025, which will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur with the attendance of ASEAN Heads of State.

This underscores Malaysia’s commitment to regional diplomacy and its active engagement on the global stage.

In addition to trade, the High Commission highlighted the importance of educational cooperation, encouraging Ghanaian students to consider Malaysia as a destination for quality higher education. The event spotlighted Malaysia’s world-class institutions and longstanding initiatives such as the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP), which continues to contribute to capacity building and knowledge exchange between both nations.

With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 on the horizon, tourism promotion was another key focus of the event. The High Commission collaborated with leading Ghanaian travel agencies, Adansi Travels and Lamaira Travel & Tours, to introduce travel opportunities to Malaysia and encourage greater people-to-people connectivity. This initiative aims to further enhance cultural understanding and mutual exploration between Malaysians and Ghanaians.

Aligning with Malaysia’s role as a global leader in the halal industry, the High Commission showcased MIHAS 2025 to foster international collaboration. A pivotal discussion point was the ongoing effort to secure global recognition for Ghana’s Bureau of Halal Certification. This endorsement is a gateway for Ghana to access the international halal market, paving the way for enhanced trade, investment, and certification cooperation.

As the event drew to a close, Syed Nauzer reflected on the broader significance of the day’s celebrations. “Our relationship with Ghana is built on more than trade and diplomacy; it is about fostering lasting people-to-people connections rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and cultural understanding,” he remarked, reiterating Malaysia’s commitment to deepening its engagement with Ghana on all levels.

The Malaysia Open Day 2025 concluded on a high note with guests invited to explore thematic pavilions, interact with exhibitors, enjoy ongoing cultural performances, and savour the best of Malaysian hospitality.

The event has encapsulated a spirit of unity, friendship, and forward-looking partnership between Malaysia and Ghana.