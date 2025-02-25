Absa set to empower SMEs through business clinics

ABSA Bank Ghana has announced a refreshed series of SME Business Clinics for 2025, aimed at helping entrepreneurs gain practical strat­egies for sustained growth.

The sessions bring together experienced business leaders to share insights and recommen­dations that address common challenges in the SME sector.

In addition to the SME Busi­ness Clinics, Absa continues to support small and medium enter­prises with convenient financingoptions such as the SME Loan at 10 per cent per annum.

According to Audrey Abakah, Director of SME and Partnerships at Absa Bank Ghana, “Absa Bank is committed to guiding Ghana’s SMEs to become even more resilient and profitable – the upcoming clinics have been crafted to equip them with new skills and resources they can use to address evolving market challenges.”

Entrepreneurs attending previous clinics have praised the clear, actionable advice. “Absa’s SME Business Clinic has pro ensure

vided me with a clear strategy to reimagine my operations,” said one attendee, a logistics entrepreneur based in Kumasi, during the last session in 2024.

“I now understand how to measure growth beyond revenue and I’m eager to implement these strategies immediately,” he added.

Absa’s next round of busi­ness clinics will begin in March 2025, and feature themes that range from financial planning to digital marketing, all designed to help business owners stay competitive.

BY TIMES REPORTER