Abu Jinapor calls for stronger environmental laws to unlock Africa’s nature-based economy

The Member of Parliament for Damongo and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called for stronger environmental legislation to enable African countries to fully benefit from nature-based solutions while building climate resilience, creating jobs and promoting sustainable economic growth.

He said although several African countries, including Ghana, had made significant progress in developing policies to protect the environment and promote carbon markets, stronger legal backing was needed to ensure their long-term implementation and attract greater investment.

Mr. Jinapor made the call during a panel discussion at a public lecture organised by the Research and Innovation Directorate (RID) of the University of Ghana and the Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action (AC4NCA) to commemorate the 2026 Day of Scientific Renaissance of Africa (DSRA) at the Cedi Conference Centre of the university on Tuesday.

Speaking on the theme, “Africa at a Crossroads: Can Nature-Based Solutions Deliver Climate Resilience, Jobs, Equity and Justice?”, Mr. Jinapor stressed that research should not remain in academic journals but must influence public policy and national development.

He said research should also be linked to business and financing so that scientific discoveries could be transformed into practical solutions that improved livelihoods and generated economic value.

According to him, governments across Africa must demonstrate political commitment by establishing policies and regulatory systems that would enable their countries to benefit from the growing global market for nature-based solutions.

Mr. Jinapor said Ghana had already taken important steps by developing a national framework for carbon trading, creating opportunities for communities to benefit financially from environmental conservation.

He disclosed that the country had successfully distributed about five million dollars through a benefit-sharing arrangement under its carbon market programme to support local communities and researchers.

The former Lands and Natural Resources Minister also highlighted Ghana’s achievements in responsible forest management, noting that the country was among the first in the world, alongside Indonesia, to issue Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) licences for legally sourced timber exported to international markets.

He said successive governments had continued to strengthen environmental policies and expand certified forest resources to meet international standards.

Contributing to the discussion, the Regional Director for West and Central Africa of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Mr. Balla Moussa Sidibé, said Africa’s future depended on protecting and restoring nature rather than exploiting it for short-term economic gains.

He described climate change as one of the continent’s biggest development challenges, affecting agriculture, food security, water resources, livelihoods and economic growth.

According to him, forests, wetlands, mangroves and healthy soils were strategic natural assets capable of reducing climate risks, improving food security and creating sustainable jobs if properly managed.

Mr. Sidibé cited the Congo Basin as one of the world’s most important ecosystems because of its role in storing carbon, conserving biodiversity and regulating rainfall, saying its protection was critical not only for Africa but for the global climate.

He called for increased investment in ecosystem restoration, sustainable agriculture, ecotourism and other green sectors to create employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

Other panelists called for stronger collaboration among universities, governments and research institutions across Africa, arguing that countries facing similar environmental challenges should share knowledge and expertise instead of working in isolation.

They also stressed the need for trust, transparency and fairness in research partnerships to ensure the benefits of collaboration were shared equitably.

Touching on Monday’s floods in parts of Accra, the panelists said years of wetland destruction and poor land-use planning had significantly worsened flooding in the capital.

They explained that wetlands such as the Densu Delta and Sakumo Ramsar sites naturally absorb floodwaters and protect biodiversity but had come under increasing pressure from encroachment and degradation.

The Director of the Research and Innovation Directorate of the University of Ghana, Professor David Dodoo-Arhin, said the Day of Scientific Renaissance of Africa had become an important platform for promoting research, innovation and partnerships that addressed Africa’s development challenges.

He urged government, industry and academia to deepen collaboration to ensure research produced practical solutions that improved livelihoods and supported sustainable development.

He urged African governments to invest more in nature-based solutions, strengthen environmental laws and translate research into practical policies capable of building climate-resilient, inclusive and sustainable economies for future generations.

By: Jacob Aggrey