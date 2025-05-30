Accused opts for plea bargaining with OSP in Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining Corruption allegation

The second accused in the Inter-Ministerial Com­mittee on Illegal Mining Corruption allegation, Andy Thomas Owusu, has opted a plea bargaining with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Plea bargaining is a negotiation process in criminal justice where the accused and the prosecution reach an agreement to resolve the case, often involving the defendant pleading guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a more lenient sentence or other concessions. In Ghana, for the first time, com­prehensive provisions have been made for plea bargaining agree­ments.

Owusu has been charged together with Charles Bissue, the former Secretary of the Inter-Min­isterial Committee on Illegal Mining with 15 counts of multiple offences, involving the abuse of office, corruption, and efforts to undermine lawful mining regula­tions.

The OSP told the Accra High Court about the development and asked for more time to finalise negotiations and documentation with the second accused.

The case had since been ad­journed to June 4, 2025.

Owusu is facing various counts of corruption of a public officer and accepting bribe to influence a public officer, and has been accused of pocketing GH¢15,000 from the alleged bribery scheme.

The facts of the case, as pre­sented by the OSP, were that the IMCIM was established by then President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March 2017 to deal with the illegal mining men­ace.

Among other things, the facts said the IMCIM was responsible for coordinating the activities of the fight against illegal mining and as part of the fight, all artisanal and small-scale mining was sus­pended for six months in April 2017, which was later extended for nine months.

In order to resume work, the facts explained, small-scale mining companies were required to undergo a vetting and verification process in line with procedures established by the IMCIM.

According to the OSP, Bissue was in charge of the said verifica­tion and vetting process, which the anti-graft body alleged he used for private gain.

“The evidence would establish that the First Accused, with the

collaboration and facilitation of the Second Accused, received for personal profit and benefit a sum of GH¢35,000 from one Benja­min Adjapong,” the OSP stated.

“The evidence would further establish that the Second Accused received the sum of GH¢15,000 from one Benjamin Adjapong for the purpose of unduly influenc­ing the First Accused, in respect of the discharge of his duties as the Secretary of the IMCIM, to circumvent established require­ments of the IMCIM under its Road Map for Lifting of Ban on Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (The Way Forward), 2018,” the OSP added.

The anti-graft body further stated that the said Benjamin Adjapong posed as an officer of ORR Resources Enterprise, which was seeking to renew its licence under the process, as part of an undercover operation by Tiger Eye P.I. into corruption in the activities of the IMCIM.

The OSP further accused Ow­usu of demanding GH¢100,000 from Adjapong on the basis that he could influence Bissue and help in the verification and renewal process.

“The fee was negotiated down to GH¢40,000 apiece. The First Accused received a total of GH¢35,000 while the Second Accused took a total of GH¢15, 000,” the OSP explained.

“As a result of the money paid by Benjamin Adjapong to the First and Second Accused under the criminal enterprise, the First Accused unlawfully secured for and issued ORR Resources Enter­prise with a sticker and necessary permits, signifying that ORR Resource Enterprise had complied with all lawful requirements to commence mining activities,” the OSP added.

