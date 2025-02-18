Address ICUM challenges to reap full benefits – IEAG

The Importers and Exporters Asso­ciation of Ghana (IEAG) has urged the government to address the chal­lenges of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) to ensure that the country reaps its full transformative benefits.

The ICUMS is a computerised system that manages customs pro­cess for imports and exports, and was introduced in Ghana in 2020 to replace the previous Informa­tion Technology (IT) system of the Ghana Customs Management System and the Westblue System.

It is operated by Ghana Link Services Limited in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Author­ity (GRA).

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, the Exec­utive Secretary of the IEAG, Mr Samson Asaki Awingobit, high­lighted some achievements of the ICUMS, such as the streamlining of custom processes to enhance revenue mobilisation and improve trade facilitation.

This, he said, had resulted in an increase in customs revenue, from GH¢30.6 billion in 2023 to about GH¢44.3 billion, last year.

Nonetheless, Mr Awingobit noted that challenges related to the implementation of the Unique Consignment Reference (UCR) within ICUMS ought to be ad­dressed instead of abolishing the entire system.

Relaying the position of the IEAG on the matter at the con­ference, Mr Awingobit made three key recommendations, including enhanced stakeholder engage­ment, investment in capacity building and the leverage of tech­nology for automation, to address the challenge.

The Executive Secretary also stated that it was important for the government through the Min­istry of Trade and Industry and the GRA to provide the necessary support and oversight to ensure that ICUMS continued to evolve in line with international best practices.

According to him, addressing the challenges of the implemen­tation of the UCR required a broader policy dialogue at the governmental level as they were not specific to ICUMS but were matters of inconsistencies with implementation.

“The concerns raised regard­ing UCR implementation may hold merit in theory but must be viewed within the context of global realities. Each sovereign nation has its own legal frame­works governing data privacy and sharing, which must be respected and adhered to. While striving that perfection is admirable, Gha­na, like all nations, must adopt practical and realistic policies to foster progress,” Mr Awingobit explained.

He further appealed to the public and all stakeholders to sup­port the ICUMS, saying, “ICUMS has already brought us closer to the finish line, and we must not abandon it midway. Let us remember that every great system evolves over time, and ICUMS is no exception.”

“Let us encourage Ghana Link to fix the problem rather than succumb to the growing menace of discarding systems that have shown immense potential for our nation’s progress,” he added.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH