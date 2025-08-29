Adenta Municipal Assembly solicits residents support in clean-up campaign

Residents in the Adentan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have been called upon to support the Municipality’s clean Ghana Campaign efforts towards achieving a 100 per cent turn -out in participation.

That, the Municipal Environmental Officer, Andrews Nii Apai Aborhey, explained, was the only way to guarrantee a clean environment envisaged for the area.

He made the call after a massive clean-up exercise on Saturday aimed at ridding the Municipality of filth.

The exercise formed part of government’s monthly programme aimed at ensuring a clean environment in all Communities in the Country

It was held simultaneously in all 12 electoral areas, spearheaded by the management of the Assembly and Unit Committee members.

The teams desilted choked drains and weeded bushy surroundings, while refuse trucks were positioned at all collection points to ensure refuse collected are properly and timely disposed of.

The National Sanitation exercise Nii Aborhey explained, has come to stay, as such, there was the need to adopt all proactive measures to ensure total compliance and participation.

“The time has come for residents to take sanitation issues seriously because as we generate waste, we should not expect others than ourselves to clean it up by making it a daily routine or habit to keep our surroundings clean,” he said.

The rains, the Municipal Director stated, have started with its attendant problems and serious attention is needed to ensure a clean environment in order not to be overtaken by events.

Nii Aborhey stated that 31 warrants have so far been issued to residents and businesses who failed to participate in the exercise and warned that the next line of action would land defaulters in court.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU