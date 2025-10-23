Afenyo-Markin accuses Government of double standards on Anti-LGBT bill

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has accused the government of being inconsistent in its stance on the anti-LGBT bill, saying those now in power once forced the issue on the previous administration but are now trying to avoid responsibility.

Speaking in Parliament, Afenyo-Markin said there was nothing wrong administratively with how the matter had been handled in the past.

He alleged that the current government used the debate around LGBT rights to gain political advantage during the Akufo-Addo administration but is now backing down because of pressure from international partners.

“You used it to win elections. Now, when your stakeholders, the international community, are warning you, you want to run away. Run to where? You are now in the kitchen, and you feel the heat,” he said.

He recalled that when he was in government, he had pleaded with the then-opposition to manage the issue carefully, but they refused.

Afenyo-Markin said the opposition at the time pushed the bill through Parliament, even during its third reading, despite his concerns.

According to him, these same provisions that the current government once supported are now the ones they are hesitant to defend.

He said this change of position shows the difficulty of governance and the pressure that comes with being in power.

By: Jacob Aggrey