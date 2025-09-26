Aim Higher and Use Your Education to Serve Communities – Ambassador Maher

Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana Mr. Maher Kheir has challenged students to use the knowledge gained through education to serve their communitites for development.

Education, the backbone of every society’s growth, he says, could transform the Ghanaian society if academics looked beyond their personal growth and served humanity.

He was speaking at an academic seminar organised by the University of Media, Arts and Communications Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ) for beneficiaries of the Lebanese Scholarship Programme.

The seminar, a part of the Lebanese Community Scholarship Programme, is held annually for post-graduate students at UniMAC-IJ to deepen educational cooperation efforts between Lebanon and Ghana.

It also allowed students to present findings of their respective research, a comparative analysis on Lebanese and Ghanaian topics.

Ambassador of Lebanon HE Maher Kheir commended the students for exploring different cultures in an attempt to bridge the gap between the two countries.

Lebanon, he noted, is committed to supporting the education of brilliant-but-needy Ghanaian students.

“Education has always been central to Lebanon’s identity. It shapes minds, opens doors, and builds bridges across cultures. Through these scholarships, Lebanon shows its commitment to supporting young people who carry the promise of leadership and service” he stated.

He stressed that “this seminar is especially important for our Lebanese Community and Ghana. It is not only an academic meeting – but a space to exchange knowledge, share achievements, and to inspire one another.”

Ambassador Kheir also emphasised the need to invest in research for nation building and cultural co-operation to build bridges between peoples.

He challenged the students to “keep aiming higher, and always remember that education is not just for personal growth, but also for serving communities and humanity at large.”

On her part, Director of the Centre of Gobal Education and Collaboration (CGEC) Dr. Lawrencia Agyapong expressed gratitude for the support given to UniMAC students over the years.

She praised the continued support of the Lebanese Community for this initiative and commended Lebanese Ambassador HE Maher Kheir for launching the seminars and research program four years ago as part of the scholarship scheme, describing it as a valuable addition to academic co-operation.

To further develop their professional competencies, she appealed to the Ambassador to consider opportunities for UniMAC students to pursue internships at the Embassy.

Dean of the Graduate School Dr. Benedine Zanu extended profound appreciation to the Lebanese people for more than a decade of trustworthy relationship with UniMAC and providing access to higher education through the scholarship platform.

The enduring ties, she noted, has produced several wins including academics, scholars and industry leaders across the journalism and media fields.

She added that the seminar strengthens the fraternal bonds that Ghanaians and Lebanese share as it also gives positive prospects to the future of the scholarship.

On behalf of the Lebanese Community, Mr. Naaman Ashkar lauded the beneficiaries for honouring the confidence reposed in them by excelling with distinction in their post-graduate programme.

He assured that the Lebanese Community are committed to promoting education and will continue to support more students to access higher education in Ghana.

The participating students, Priscilla Amoah, Antoinette Osei Banahene and Richard Gyamfi Sarfo, presented different research works spanning topics such as media representation, media coverage and cultural identity of Lebanese Community.

Following the students’ presentations, Ambassador Kheir urged them to stay curious in pursuit of knowledge adding “Each one of yo has demonstrated remarkable commitment. Continue to ask questions, refine your ideas, and broaden your horizons.”

The seminar, an initiative of the Lebanese Ambassador Maher Kheir, is another window to deepen the educational and cultural co-operation between Lebanon and Ghana.

The Lebanese Scholarship Programme marked its 10* Anniversary last year with the official launch of the “Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network(LESAN)”, a social impact organization which will undertake humanitarian projects to develop society.

The prgramme which is in its 12th

year has awarded scholarships to more thansix hundred (600) students across several schools and disciplines such as law, journalism, media, language, performing arts, public relations, and film and television production.