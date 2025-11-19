Akwatia MP disagrees with ECOWAS Court on jurisdiction ruling

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has disagreed with the ECOWAS Court’s decision to assume jurisdiction in the case filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, even though he respects the court’s final position.

The MP, who is also a lawyer, argued that Ghana is a sovereign country with its own constitutional processes, which he believes were fully followed in the removal of the former chief justice.

He explained that the petition was submitted by a citizen as required, forwarded to the Council of State, and later examined by a committee that gave Justice Torkornoo the opportunity to be heard.

He stressed that once the committee completed its work, the constitutional process was closed, leaving no room for an appeal. He noted that these procedures have been applied in previous cases involving other public officers.

Reacting to the ECOWAS Court’s decision to dismiss the Attorney General’s preliminary objection on jurisdiction, the MP expressed discomfort with the ruling.

He argued that although Ghana is part of international treaties, its sovereignty is grounded in domestic laws, and he believes the country’s internal processes were not violated.

He also rejected claims of human rights breaches, stating that Justice Torkornoo was not denied a fair hearing during the proceedings.

Mr Baidoo indicated that the ECOWAS Court will only be determining whether any Ghanaian law was breached during the process, and he urged caution since the matter is still before the court.

He emphasised that the government will respect any final ruling from the ECOWAS Court on the substantive case, but noted that national affairs must continue while the matter is pending.

By: Jacob Aggrey