AMA to begin massive revenue mobilisation exercise on Monday

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that it will begin a special revenue mobilisation exercise on Monday, November 10, 2025, to recover all monies owed to the Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year.

According to the AMA, the exercise aims to boost revenue generation and improve service delivery across the city.

it sais a Revenue Mobilisation Task Force will visit businesses, properties, and outdoor advertising locations to reconcile bills and collect outstanding payments.

The Assembly advised all ratepayers to make available valid receipts of payment for Business Operating Permits (BOPs), Property Rates, Outdoor Advertising Fees, and Rents.

The Assembly added that those who may not be present during the exercise are encouraged to leave their receipts with caretakers to avoid penalties, as no excuses will be accepted from defaulters or their agents.

The assembly noted that the task force will also remove all unauthorised billboards, and companies found to have erected such structures without permits will be surcharged with the cost of removal.

The AMA urged all businesses and property owners to cooperate with the exercise, noting that the funds collected will help the Assembly continue to provide essential services such as sanitation, infrastructure development, and public safety.

By: Jacob Aggrey