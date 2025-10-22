Anti-LGBTQ Bill already passed, no need for reintroduction – Mahama Ayariga

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has stated that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the Anti-LGBTQ Bill, has already been passed by Parliament and therefore does not need to be reintroduced.

He explained during a press briefing today that Parliament had completed its work on the bill, and the only step left is for the President to give his assent.

“My recollection is that we passed this already as Parliament. We passed it, and the issue was giving it a presidential assent. So that is where it should be taken up. I don’t see why anybody should bring us a bill that we have passed already,” he said.

Mr. Ayariga noted that he was surprised to see the bill listed again on the order paper and questioned how it got there.

“Yesterday, I saw it on the order paper, and then I was asking myself, who brought this? A bill that we have passed already — you haven’t convinced me there’s a need for us to work on it again,” he remarked.

He revealed that both he and the Speaker of Parliament were surprised to find the bill on the order paper and called in the Clerk for clarification.

“The Speaker himself also expressed surprise finding it on the order paper. He invited the Clerk in my presence and asked how the bill got advertised. Because he too didn’t know how it got there,” the Majority Leader explained.

He added that the only bill that required the attention of the House was the Property Rights of Spouses Bill presented by Member of Parliament Patricia Appiagyei.

“The only one that indeed yesterday Speaker and I agreed should attract our attention is the one brought by Honorable Patricia Appiagyei — that is the Property Rights of Spouses Bill,” he stated.

The Anti-LGBTQ Bill, which seeks to criminalize same-sex relationships and related advocacy in Ghana, was passed by Parliament but is yet to receive presidential assent.

By: Jacob Aggrey