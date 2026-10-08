AratheJay storms Cape Coast on October 11 With Nimo Live Experience

Ghanaian spiritual Highlife and Afro-fusion sensation AratheJay is set to light up XCape Beach Resort in Cape Coast on Sunday, October 11.

The singer, born Samuel Ofei Ankrah Badu, says the concert will be a special moment for the Central Region, as it marks his first-ever live performance in the historic city.

“This will be a special moment for the people of Cape Coast, because for the first ever time, I’m going to have a show there. It’s going to be a live band performance,” AratheJay said.

The Cape Coast show forms part of a nationwide city tour leading up to his major headline concert in Accra this December.

According to the artiste, the tour is designed to give fans an intimate experience of his evolving sound.

“We are leading the audience to an experience which is going to happen in December in Accra. But before that, we are going to touch a couple of cities, so we just came from Kumasi, we do Cape Coast and hopeful another city before closing the year with Nimo Live Experience in Accra,” he explained.

The award-winning crooner promised fans in Cape Coast an unforgettable night with his live band, featuring some of his biggest records.

Fans should expect AratheJay unleash countless hit songs to create an irresistible atmosphere.

He described the upcoming concert asa deeper connection to his artistry.

“Nimo Live is AraTheJay live on stage. One set at a time, you get to hear AratheJay and listen to his music, but this time you get to feel the individual, get to understand the depth to what he makes music with. It’s not just lyrics and melodies, it’s more than that. That’s why I yearn for the audience to come for Nimo Life, come and experience me more live,” he said.

Known for blending traditional Ghanaian Highlife with Afro-soul and contemporary Afrobeats, AratheJay has been spotlighted by Apple Music’s Africa Rising Class of 2025 and Up Next programme, OkayAfrica and Amplify Africa a testament to his potential to take on the world.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme