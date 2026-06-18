Army, Exchequers, GRA claim crucial wins …in Salpholda Hockey League A

Battle for honours continued in Week 4 of the Salpholda Hockey League A across the Men and Women’s divisions.

Starting on Friday with a Men’s division clash between Police and Arkmen, the former which had managed just one point from three matches, dominated proceedings and secured their first win of the season with a convincing 3–0 victory over Arkmen.

The action continued on Saturday with GRA taking on Reformers. After two goalless quarters, Kwasi Anim broke the deadlock in the 48th minute for GRA with a field goal, before Ernest Obeng doubled the advantage via a penalty corner in the 54th minute.

Reformers mounted late pressure to reduce the tally with a Samuel Apekne goal.

‘Hockey is the Reason’ suffered a second successive defeat when they lost 3-0 to a disciplined Army side.

The goals came from Abdul Malik, Sylvester Apronti and Stephen Asamoah.

In the final men’s fixture, Legonknights lost 4-0 to Exchequers with Akaba Elorm, Shadrick Quarcoo, Nortey Jesus and Raphael Agyapong on the score sheet.

The women’s division began with a tense encounter between Army and Reformers, with the former recording a narrow 1–0 win.

University of Ghana was annihilated 11-0 by Extinguishers, with goals coming from Emelia Agyrey, Joanita Korwu, Abigail Bonnah, Racheal Bamfo, Rosina Agyapong and Regina Essiful.

Ark Ladies put up a spirited fight but in the end succumbed to GRA who run away with a 4-0 victory with goals coming from Vivian Narkuor (hat-trick) and Augustina Ackon.

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