Athletics: Dean Hayes Mem. Championship slated for Saturday

Ghana’s athletics community is gearing up for one of the most important competitions on the national calendar -the Dean Hayes Memorial International Classic which takes centre stage on Saturday, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

The championship is in honour of the late Coach Dean Hayes (1937–2022), a legendary figure in athletics whose influence extended far beyond the United States.

Hayes led the track and field programme at Middle Tennessee State University for 56 years and played a significant role in the development of numerous Ghanaian athletes.

The one-day event, officially designated as a Ghana Athletics National Championships, is expected to attract the country’s top athletes alongside invited international competitors in a celebration of elite track and field excellence.

According to the organisers, the competition serves as the final local qualification opportunity for athletes seeking selection to represent Ghana at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, as well as the World Athletics U-20 Championships.

“With national team places still up for grabs, athletes will be under pressure to deliver their best performances when competition begins at the stadium, running from 8:a.m. to 3:00 p.m., featuring a packed schedule of track and field events,” a statement from the organisers said.

It added that, “Athletes who have earned invitations through their performances in the domestic season will compete for national honours while also chasing qualification standards and selection benchmarks. The stakes are particularly high as performances recorded at the meet will serve as the final local marks.”

Beyond the elite competitions, the event will also showcase the future of Ghanaian athletics through exciting secondary school relay races.

The programme includes the 4x100m Secondary School Championship relays for U-18 and U-20 boys and girls, providing a platform for emerging talent to compete before a national audience.

According to the statement, one of the most anticipated attractions of the day will be the Greater Accra SHS Bragging Rights Relay, which will feature eight selected schools from the capital.

It is expected to reignite long-standing rivalries among some of the region’s leading schools, offering athletes and supporters an opportunity to compete not only for victory but also for pride and bragging rights.

Organisers believe that the Dean Hayes Memorial International Championship will not only provide a fitting tribute to an iconic coach but also deliver a high-quality sporting spectacle for fans and stakeholders.

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