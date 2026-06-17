Ex-footballers, fans predict Black Stars win over Panama

Former Ghanaian footballers have joined supporters across the country in expressing confidence in the Black Stars ahead of their opening Group L clash against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While many expect a difficult contest, the majority believe Ghana has what it takes to begin its campaign on a winning note.

Leading the predictions is former Liberty Professionals and Okwahu United defender, Aikins Kyei Baffour, who described the encounter as a balanced one despite Ghana’s pedigree on the international stage.

Aikins Kyei Baffour former Liberty Professionals defender Kingsley Attakorah former footballer and current General Manager of S Inkoom Football Academy

According to him, Panama would come into the game highly motivated and eager to make a statement.

“Looking at the preparations of both teams, I see it as a 50-50 game. Panama may even have extra mental motivation. On paper, many people will favour Ghana, but Panama will want to rewrite the script. My prediction is either a win or a draw for Ghana, but I still expect the Black Stars to edge them in the opening game,” he stated.

Another former Ghana youth international and ex-Black Meteors skipper, Bawa Mumuni, also believes Ghana must approach the match with caution.

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder stressed the importance of securing a positive result in the first game of the tournament.

“The first match is always important because it can shape the rest of the campaign. Ghana needs a win, but I can also see a goalless draw. If there is a winner, I believe it will be Ghana,” he said.

Captain Richard Owusu

Former professional footballer and current General Manager of S-Inkoom Football Academy, Kingsley Attakorah, was more confident in his prediction, tipping the Black Stars to secure either a 1-0 or 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, former Ghana international, Samuel Inkoom, declined to predict a score line but expressed confidence in the team’s ability to perform well.

The former Asante Kotoko and FC Basel right back, however, cautioned the players against underrating their opponents.

“I am hopeful the team will give a good account of themselves, but they must respect Panama and remain focused throughout the game,” he advised.

Beyond the former players, members of S-Inkoom Football Academy and football enthusiasts have also thrown their support behind the national team.

The academy’s skipper, Richard Owusu, predicted a 2-1 victory for Ghana, while assistant captain Calvin Akwasi Agyemang believes the Black Stars will record a narrow win.

Another academy player, Winsford Boateng, is equally optimistic, predicting a 3-2 victory for the Black Stars and expressing confidence in the team’s attacking options.

Among the fans, Mr Hayford Sampong expects Ghana to triumph 2-1. Mr Daniel Ofori, a football supporter from Madina, predicts a 1-0 win, citing Ghana’s World Cup experience as a major advantage.

Similarly, Ms Akosua Mensah from Kaneshie believes the Black Stars have enough quality to overcome Panama and has tipped the team to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory.

With kickoff drawing closer, excitement continues to build among Ghanaians at home and abroad.

Although many acknowledge that Panama will provide a stern test, the overwhelming expectation is that the Black Stars will rise to the occasion and begin their World Cup journey with a positive result.

For many supporters, a victory against Panama would not only boost confidence within the squad but also place Ghana in a strong position ahead of tougher Group L encounters later in the competition.

By Enoch Ntiamoah Siaw

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