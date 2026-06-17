Traders record low sales of Black Stars paraphernalia

Dealers of Black Stars paraphernalia, including Ghana flags and jerseys, have bemoaned low patronage ahead of the team’s opening FIFA World Cup Group L fixture against Panama today.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times on Monday, traders operating at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and Osu Oxford Street attributed the situation to the low level of confidence Ghanaians have in the national team, making many reluctant to buy the items.

They, however, expressed optimism that demand could surge depending on the Black Stars’ performance and outcome against Panama.

According to the traders, only a few of the customers who inquired about the prices of jerseys, which sells between GH¢120 and GH¢250, and Ghana flags, priced at GH¢50, eventually made purchases.

Mr Fred Kwabena, a trader at Osu Oxford Street, said he used to sell about 50 jerseys a day ahead of opening matches in previous World Cup tournaments involving the Black Stars.

He noted that sales had dropped significantly this year, with only about 20 jerseys sold daily ahead of the team’s first match.

“The interesting thing is that most of the people who have been a bit reluctant to buy the paraphernalia are women. For me, it is not surprising because most women do not have the heart that men have,” Mr Kwabena revealed.

Another trader at the same location, Mr Gema Labri, acknowledged the slow pace of business but remained hopeful of a turnaround should the Black Stars secure victory in their opening match.

“As humans, you will always not get what you wish for. So, as a seller, I am not too bothered about the low patronage of paraphernalia, but I am optimistic that the situation will change when we win our first match,” he said.

At the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Mr Kingsley Opoku-Ware said the low confidence in the Black Stars, which had contributed to poor sales, was understandable and urged the team to improve its performance.

“Even though I am a seller and I want people to come and buy the paraphernalia, I also think that no one will want to buy them when the team is not playing that well. When you look at the performance of other African countries, you can understand why Ghanaians are being hesitant to buy the paraphernalia,” he stated.

Mr Kwaku Arhin, another trader at the interchange, urged Ghanaians to continue supporting the team despite its struggles in recent years.

“I have no doubt that the Black Stars will go very far in the tournament and we will make more sales of the paraphernalia,” he added.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY & EUGENE AMPIAW

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