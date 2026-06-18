GHS to roll out nationwide drug campaign against 3 neglected diseases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will conduct a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign against three Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) from June 20 to July 3, 2026.

The exercise is expected to reach nearly eight million eligible people with preventive medications for onchocerciasis (river blindness), lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis) and schistosomiasis (bilharzia).

Under the exercise, 86 onchocerciasis endemic districts across 15 regions and 266,000 people in two elephantiasis endemic will be covered, while community deworming against schistosomiasis will be carried out in 13 districts across eight regions.

Addressing a news conference in Accra yesterday, the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, said the MDA formed part of Ghana’s broader strategy to eliminate NTDs as a public health threat by 2030 and sustain gains made over the years.

He explained that apart from children under five years, pregnant women and persons who had experienced severe reactions to the medicines in previous campaigns, all eligible persons in targeted communities were expected to participate in the exercise.

“MDA is one of the most effective tools for controlling and eliminating NTDs.

These medicines are recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and are safe, effective and vital in protecting families from river blindness, elephantiasis and bilharzia,” he emphasised.

Dr Akoriyea urged all eligible persons in affected communities to cooperate with health workers and adhere strictly to the medication regimen in order to reduce the burden of the diseases.

“Please take the medicines as directed and encourage others to do the same.Together, we can protect our communities, improve health outcomes and eliminate these diseases from Ghana,” he advised.

The NTD Programme Manager at the GHS, Dr Joseph Larbi Opare, said Ghana had made significant progress in tackling Neglected Tropical Diseases and remained on course to achieve the World Health Organisation’s 2030 targets.

He noted that the country was nearing the elimination of lymphatic filariasis, with transmission interrupted in 114 of the 117 endemic districts, leaving only a three districts to attain elimination status.

For onchocerciasis, Dr Opare mentioned that the number of endemic districts had reduced significantly over the years, while schistosomiasis was also approaching elimination in several areas.

He noted that Ghana was certified free of guinea worm disease in 2015, while trachoma was eliminated as a public health problem in 2018.

“Human African trypanosomiasis, also known as sleeping sickness, was eliminated as a public health problem in 2023.

We are on course and hope to achieve our targets by 2030,” he underlined.

The NTD Project Manager for World Vision Ghana, Mr Solomon Ananya, expressed concern over declining donor support for Ghana’s fight against neglected tropical diseases.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH

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