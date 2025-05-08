Asantehene orders burial of Asante Mamponghene within 40 days

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has instructed the Asante Mampong Traditional Council, to undertake all necessary ar­rangements for the interment of the late custodian of the Silver Stool, Daasebre Osei Bonsu, within 40 days.

The Asantehene emphasised that the remains of the esteemed traditional leader must not be left unburied for an extended period.

At the Asanteman Council meeting on Monday, Otumfuo instructed that the requisite preparations must be made for the one-week observance on May 12, to be followed by the burial rites three weeks thereafter.

“I do not wish for this process to be protracted, and I want everything to be concluded within 40 days. The One-Week celebration must be convened next Mon­day. In three weeks, I expect to see him laid to rest. Subsequently, we shall seek a successor,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

The Asantehene in a tribute empha­sised the sacrificial and distinguished role played by Mamponghene Boahen Anan­tuo, which accorded the paramountcy its status as the second in command in the Asante Kingdom.

He further noted that this privilege allowed him to assume responsibilities in the absence of the occupant of the Golden Stool.

Consequently, the Asantehene im­plored all Paramount Chiefs to prepare themselves for the forthcoming burial ceremony.

“This event affects the entirety of Asanteman. Until I have interred him, I shall refrain from convening an As­anteman Council meeting,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II emphasised.

He also mandated traditional authori­ties within the Asante Mampong Council to collaborate seamlessly with the Queen in executing all necessary arrangements for the burial.

“The elders of Mampong must work in concert with the Queen to ensure all preparations are made. She is the caretaker, and you are to assist her. Once all arrangements are analysed, you are to come and inform me,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, indicated. —GNA