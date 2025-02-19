Ashanti, North East regions elect Council of State reps

The former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Con­gress (NDC), Yaw Owusu Bimpeh, has been declared the winner in the Council of State election of the Ashanti Region.

He pulled polled 49 of the 85 votes cast.

His main rival, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, Chief of Nzema, polled 35 votes with Mr Anarfi Ya­moah securing just a vote. And, one person was absent.

In a related development, the Chief of Kuba in the North East Region, Naa Saaka Abuba, was on Monday elected as a the member of the Council of State to represent the region.

There was a heavy security pres­ence and stringent checks by the po­lice at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi, which was designated as the new venue for the Council of State election in the Ashanti Region.

The move followed some dis­turbances that marred the elector­al process last week, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure a smooth and secure voting environment.

Such a heightened security became apparent after a group of thugs disrupted the election process on Tuesday, February 11, causing confusion and halting proceedings.

The Ashanti Regional Caucus in Parliament strongly condemned the acts of violence and called on the government to take swift action against those responsible for the disruptions.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI