Ashanti Regional Minister denies involvement in detention of Wendell Nana Yaw Yeboah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has rejected claims that he is responsible for the continued detention of Wendell Nana Yaw Yeboah.

His response follows public comments by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who suggested that the minister influenced the case.

In a statement, Dr. Amoakohene described the claims as “inaccurate, misleading, and unfair.”

He said it was important to correct the record so the public is not misinformed.

In a facebook post, Dr. Amoakohene explained that he has no authority to order or influence the detention of any suspect.

He stressed that the matter is being handled by the Ghana Police Service, which operates independently.

According to him, the suspect is not being held in any facility under the Regional Security Council (RECSEC), which he chairs.

He noted that RECSEC does not control police investigations or custodial matters.

The minister said the case began after a petition was filed over allegations made against three State Ministers.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) started an investigation as required by law, especially because the claims involved possible publication of false news.

Dr. Amoakohene added that there is also a civil defamation suit, which is separate from the police investigation and will continue based on its own legal processes.

Addressing questions about why the suspect remains in custody despite being granted bail of GHS 3,000, the minister said this is a matter for the police.

He emphasised that he has no legal role in setting or enforcing bail conditions.

Dr. Amoakohene criticised attempts to link him personally to the suspect’s detention, saying such comments misrepresent how the legal system works and create unnecessary tension.

He said he has never influenced any officer involved in the case.

The minister noted that the government remains committed to civil liberties and due process.

He encouraged the public and media to seek accurate information and avoid sharing claims that are not based on fact.

He added that his office is open for clarification and dialogue to help strengthen trust in state institutions.

By: Jacob Aggrey