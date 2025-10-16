Asiedu Nketiah defends NDC’s decision to hold former Government officials accountable

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has defended his party’s actions to hold members of the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government accountable for their stewardship.

He said the NDC was committed to ensuring that public officials who misused state resources were made to answer for their actions.

According to him, this is part of efforts to protect the nation’s resources and restore discipline in governance.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah explained that the NPP should rather commend the NDC for its commitment to accountability.

“The NPP must commend the NDC for holding the previous government accountable. We will not waste the nation’s resources,” he said.

He argued that if some members of the NPP were being investigated or arrested, it was only because they were the ones in power when alleged acts of mismanagement occurred.

“Some are saying we are arresting them because they are NPP. And why not? Was it not NPP that was in government? So if we are holding people accountable, should we go and arrest PNC or CPP people?” he questioned.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah also referred to comments made by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s aspiring flag bearer, who reportedly admitted that the NPP had made mistakes while in office.

He said such admissions justified the NDC’s efforts to correct the wrongs committed by the previous administration.

He urged Ghanaians to support the NDC’s accountability drive, stressing that the party’s actions were in the interest of the country and not politically motivated.

By: Jacob Aggrey