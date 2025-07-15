Austrian ambassador to Ghana commends Mahama for demonstrating commitment to address climate change

The Ambassador of Austria to Ghana, Mr Jürgen Heissel, on Tuesday stated that the appointment of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Mr Seidu Issifu by President John Dramani Mahama demonstrates high-level political commitment to addressing climate change.

Mr Heissel said this when he paid a courtesy call on Mr Siedu, to explore avenues for collaboration in environmental sustainability, renewable energy, climate finance, and green innovation.

Mr Siedu expressed profound gratitude to Mr Heissel for the visit and emphasized that his appointment reflects government’s commitment to combating climate change.

He shared his personal vision to establish a Climate Change and Sustainability Hub as a centre of excellence for research, innovation, and regional cooperation.

Mr Seidu also outlined plans to create Climate Change and Sustainability Units across all ministries, agencies, and District Assemblies, aimed at integrating climate action into public sector planning and delivery.

The Minister shared plans to convene a Climate Business Summit to drive private sector investment and innovation.

Ambassador Heissel welcomed the initiatives and expressed Austria’s interest in aligning its capabilities with Ghana’s priorities.

He highlighted opportunities for institutional exchanges, academic scholarships, and cultural partnerships that could support Ghana’s climate and development goals.

Both parties said they were committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation and turning shared ambitions into practical outcomes for sustainable development.

Ghana is making positive strides in meeting the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) to fight the worst impact of climate change.

As mounting layers of ice at the north and south poles keeps breaking into the sea and causing the sea to rise, vulnerable communities along coastal lines in many countries continue to be pelted by rising seas.

For instance in Ghana, tidal waves is driving people out of their homes, along the Keta lagoon in the Ketu South Constituency, Volta Region.

A fact finding project carried out by the Ghanaian Times had revealed that climate change is pushing familes into poverty, while some young girls of school age are going into prostitution just to make ends meet.

Ghana needs an urgent, deliberate, and resilient climate policy to address this hydra-headed canker in the medium to long term.

No doubt, climate is an existential threat and needs a holistic local and international collaboration.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA