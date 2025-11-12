Bagbin Condemns Parliamentary Conduct During CJ Vetting, Apologises to Judiciary

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has publicly condemned the behaviour of some MPs from both the Minority and Majority Caucuses during the vetting of Chief Justice nominee and Acting CJ, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, by the Appointments Committee on Monday.

Addressing Parliament, Mr Bagbin expressed regret over the “regrettable and inconsistent” conduct, which he said fell short of the decorum expected under the Standing Orders of Parliament. He also issued a formal apology to the Judiciary on behalf of Parliament, urging the Appointments Committee to take note of the incident to guide future vetting processes.

Reports indicated that the Minority had rejected Justice Baffoe-Bonnie’s nomination and later staged a walkout following a legal dispute between the Minority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, and the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga. Mr Bagbin stressed that MPs are cautioned against using offensive or disrespectful language and reminded them of their duty to uphold the dignity and integrity of Parliament.

Highlighting the importance of mutual respect among Ghana’s three arms of government, Mr Bagbin reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to maintaining a strong, respectful relationship with the Judiciary in accordance with Article 125(1) of the 1992 Constitution. He urged that future vetting proceedings adhere to the highest standards of civility, institutional respect, and professionalism.

