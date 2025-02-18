 Be guided by strong communication skills …Education Minister advises teachers

The Minister of Educa­tion, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has entreated teachers to let communication skills guide them in imparting knowledge in students.

Such a move, he said, would create a conducive environment that fostered engagement, moti­vation, and academic excellence in providing efficient future leaders for the country.

Mr Iddrisu gave the remarks in Accra yesterday at the National Teaching Council Teacher Prize 2024 Sponsors Appreciation Breakfast meeting to honour individuals and organisations in the teaching sector for their tireless efforts in ensuring quality education.

“Whether the students will succeed or not depends on the quality of our teachers. Let strong communication skills, guide you in the teaching,” he said.

He noted that the quality of teachers directly impacted stu­dents’ success, stressing the need for effective communication skills to promote learning.

Mr Iddrisu shared a personal anecdote about his struggles with mathematics in his formative years, highlightingnthe impor­tance of teachers creating a posi­tive atmosphere for engagement.

The Minister also assured teachers that the government was committed to providing an enabling environment for them to thrive.

He announced plans to honour the pledge made by President Mahama to provide a 20 per cent allowance for teachers who self-post to rural areas and to provide teacher accommodation in rural areas.

“I have engaged ministers for local government and rural devel­opment in the area of fiscal re­alignment for us to agree to make provision in the disbursement of the common fund to provide for teacher accommodation in rural areas,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu further empha­sised the need for Ghana to focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education to prepare students for the future.

He reiterated the importance of education as a key driver of economic transformation and poverty reduction.

For his part, the Registrar of the National Teaching Council (NTC), Dr Christian Addai-Poku, on behalf of the NTC, praised the corporate sponsors for their bold and selfless desire to invest in Ghana’s teachers.

He acknowledged that the sponsors’ investments have a direct impact on the quality of education in the country and would help to ensure a sustain­able future for all citizens.

“We take a moment to express our deepest gratitude and appre­ciation to our valued sponsors. We appreciate you so much be­cause you always open your doors to our team and staff,” he said.

He highlighted the critical role corporate institutions played in supporting education and recog­nising the hard work of teachers.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Mrs Mamle Andrews, reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to providing quality education for all citizens.

She expressed her appreciation for the tireless efforts of teachers, who played vital roles in shaping the lives of students and creating positive change in society.

BY AGNES OWUSU