Black Galaxies coach confident ahead of Nigeria clash

The Black Galaxies Head Coach, Mas- Ud Didi Dramani, is confident his side will be at their best against Nigeria in the 2024 African Nations Champi­onships (CHAN) qualifiers.

The Ghanaians will take on their Nigerian counterpart for the second successive year in the playoff round for a place in the competition set for next year.

The stakes are high for the two powerful West African nations as they meet over a two-legged affair for a place at the 2025 CHAN tournament to be staged in Tanza­nia, Kenya and Uganda.

Ahead of the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, Coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani is

buoyant about his team’s chances.

He affirmed his side was physically, technically and tactically oriented ahead of the clash.

“I’m very positive that come Sunday, we should be fully ready. As for preparation, we are okay, we are already there but we have to be ready for the game.”

The Black Galaxies beat Togo in an international friendly last week as part of preparations for the must-win game against the Nigerians.

The CHAN tournament is set to be staged in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in 2025.

Ghana is facing Nigeria for the second time running, having edge them out on penalties two years ago to secure a spot in the last edition. –Ghanafa.org