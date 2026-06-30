Black Maidens depart Accra for Dakar ahead of final FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier

The Black Maidens have departed Accra for Dakar, Senegal, ahead of their crucial final qualifying round first-leg clash for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

A 24-player squad, accompanied by the technical team and officials, left the Accra International Airport on Tuesday aboard ASKY Airlines, determinate to secure a positive result away from home.

The Black Maidens have enjoyed an impressive qualifying campaign and are now just two matches away from booking a place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The team has intensified preparations in recent weeks, with the technical staff fine-tuning tactics and ensuring the players are in peak condition for the decisive encounter.

The team is expected to arrive in Dakar later in the day and victory over the two-legged tie will see the Black Maidens secure qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.