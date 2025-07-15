Sports
Black Queens set for Algeria showdown in WAFCON Quarterfinals
Ghana’s Black Queens will face Algeria in the quarterfinals of the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after securing a spot in the knockout stage.
The team finished second in Group C, following a strong run that included a 2-0 loss to defending champions South Africa, a 1-1 draw against Mali, and a decisive 4-1 win over Tanzania in their final group match.
Under the guidance of coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, the Black Queens delivered a spirited performance against Tanzania, ensuring a place in the quarterfinals.
They will now take on Algeria on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Municipal Stadium in Berkane.