Black Queens set for Algeria showdown in WAFCON Quarterfinals

Ghana’s Black Queens will face Algeria in the quarterfinals of the 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after securing a spot in the knockout stage.

The team finished second in Group C, following a strong run that included a 2-0 loss to defending champions South Africa, a 1-1 draw against Mali, and a decisive 4-1 win over Tanzania in their final group match.

Under the guidance of coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren, the Black Queens delivered a spirited performance against Tanzania, ensuring a place in the quarterfinals.

They will now take on Algeria on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Municipal Stadium in Berkane.