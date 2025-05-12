Black Satellites clash with Young Pharaohs more than a quarter final – Desmond Ofei

On the eve of a highly anticipated quarter-fi­nal clash between Ghana’s Black Satellites and Egypt’s U-20 team, Head Coach Desmond Ofei says today’s clash against Egypt is more than just a quarter final.

“This is going to be like a final for us,” he noted. “It’s a qualifier to the World Cup and that means everything. We are not just playing a nation; we are also playing against history.”

Ghana, a proud footballing nation with a decorated record at the U-20 level, faces an Egyp­tian side that Ofei holds in high regard.

“Egypt is a decent and good side. Ghanaians know their strengths. They have some very technically gifted players,” he ac­knowledged. “I respect the team, but I also believe we have quality. And we know our quality.”

For Coach Desmond Ofei, the key lies in identity and purpose. “We need to stay true to our values, stay true to our DNA, and stay true to our philosophy. My boys are hungry for success. They’re going to put everything out there on the field.”

He emphasised that the team was not only aiming for victory but also determined to inspire the nation.

“They want to show Ghana that they are the future of our football. They will give their best against the Young Pharoahs. We are prepared for anything—extra time, penalties, whatever comes. But we are coming into this with a clear game plan, and we aim to execute it with strength and belief.”

Coach Ofei acknowledged the weight of Ghana’s footballing legacy but framed it as a source of motivation rather than pres­sure.

“Yes, Ghana has a history, but it’s not a burden. We understand what football means to Ghana­ians. This is a fantastic opportu­nity for these boys and the entire team to elevate themselves.”

As he concluded, his message was clear and full of conviction: “It will be an exciting game. We have to play our game, no matter the scenario the Egyptians present. We must stick to our strengths, and we are definitely ready.”

The clash at the New Suez Stadium promises to be a thrill­ing encounter, with everything to play for and the future of Ghanaian football eager to shine. The match is scheduled to start at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT). –Ghanafa.org