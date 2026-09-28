Golden Shuttlers advance in All-Africa U-19 Junior Championships Mixed Team Relay

Ghana’s national junior badminton team, the Golden Shuttlers have booked qualification to the next phase of the mixed team relay event at the ongoing 2026 All-Africa U-19 Junior Championships in Cairo, Egypt.



Team Ghana, made up of Obabompa Adu Mintah, Francis Obeng Shang, Samuel Amasah, Moslena Ama Korama Adu, Racheal Quarcoo, Margaret Sarpei and Alana Faith Sullo advanced without hitting a shuttlecock as their Senegalese opponents failed to show up.



Team Ghana is looking to defend the title they won two years ago after defeating host Senegal in the finals.



They will next face Mauritius in the second round fixture today.



The 14-nation tournament which started yesterday through to October 3, would have members of Team Ghana also participating in the men’s singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles events to build up points for the African rankings.



The President of Ghana Badminton, Mr Evans Yeboah, told The Times Sports that Team Ghana’s participation at the championship formed part of Ghana’s broader development pathway towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, while providing valuable exposure and opportunities linked to future international competitions.



“This is also to prepare Dakar Youth Olympics bound Obabompa Adu Mintah, who is representing Ghana at the Games.”



Team Ghana will use the opportunity to take part in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) organised Youth Athlete Development (YAD) camp from September 30 to October 2, which features the Shuttle Time Youth Leadership Workshop, IOC Athlete 365 Career+ Self-Discovery Workshop, Integrity workshop among other sessions.



These workshops, Mr Yeboah noted, represent a crucial opportunity for Team Ghana’s young athletes to develop not just as players, but as leaders and ambassadors for the sport.



The team will also join 57 other countries for the global BWF World Junior Championships on October 5-17 in Cairo.



According to Mr Yeboah it will be Ghana’s seventh appearance at the world showpiece, a consistent sign of Ghana’s junior development.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY







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