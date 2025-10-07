Black Stars depart Casablanca for Meknes today

The Black Stars will depart Casablanca for Meknes on Tuesday ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The team has been based in Casablanca since Sunday, preparing for the match.

Ghana trained at the Mohammed V Sports Complex as part of their preparations.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic at Stade D’Honneur de Meknes at 16:00 GMT on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The Black Stars are chasing a fifth World Cup appearance, currently topping Group I with 19 points and just two matches left in the qualifiers.