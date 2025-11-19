Black Stars lose to South Korea to end Asia tour

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat against South Korea in an international friendly played in Seoul yesterday as the two countries prepare for the 2026 World Cup. The only goal of the game was scored by Lee Tae-Seok.

The defeat followed Friday’s loss to Japan in the 2025 Kirin Cup match. Despite the defeat, the performance of the Black Stars was much better than what was seen against the Japanese five days earlier.

Coach Otto Addo made some changes to the team that featured against the Japanese, bringing on players such as Benjamin Asare, Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Kojo Pepprah Oppong, Prince Owusu, and Christopher Bonsu Baah.

The game started on a ding-dong note with the Stars creating more dangerous chances but failing to score. The Stars managed to break the deadlock, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The South Koreans raised their game and managed to find the back of the net in the 63rd minute with a Lee Tae-Seok far-post header. A few minutes later, the host had a penalty which Wolverhampton Warriors attacker Hwang Hee-Chang shot feebly into the hands of Benjamin Asare.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

